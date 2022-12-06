Scene preserved at Carlow housing estate after shooting last evening

A scene has been preserved at a Carlow housing estate after a shooting yesterday evening.

It happened at around 6pm – a car pulled up in The Laurels on the Tullow road – a number of shots were fired at a house before the car left the scene.

Gardaí say nobody was injured but the incident is being treated as a very serious one.

Door-to-door enquiries are being conducted in the estate today and an appeal is being made to anyone who was in the area between 5.30 and 6.30pm yesterday (Monday) evening

They are also anxious that anyone with CCTV or other video footage like dashcam would come forward.