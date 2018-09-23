Scenes of joy as Inistioge claims Gold in Entente Florale Awards

There were joyous scenes in Tullamore, Co Offaly last night as Inistioge won gold at the Entente Florale awards.

The Kilkenny village was representing Ireland in the European version of the tidy towns competition for which judging took place during July.

A huge effort was put in by all involved locally and a large crowd travelled up yesterday.

Kilkenny County Council was also heavily involved in the operation and Cathaoirleach Éamon Aylward has told KCLR News this morning it’s a fantastic result and very well deserved.

They saw off stiff competition from 17 other areas to claim the top spot.