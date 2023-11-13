Schools, creches and childcare facilities across Carlow and Kilkenny open late

Schools, creches and childcare facilities across Carlow and Kilkenny will open in the next hour.

Both counties are included in a status orange wind and rain warning until 10am, as Storm Debi sweeps across the country.

Bus Eireann cancelled all their school transport this morning as a result.

Motorists are being advised to take extra care on the roads, with fallen trees and debris causing some problems in places.

The Orange alert expires at 10am, but the entire country will remain under a yellow alert for wind and rain until 3pm this afternoon.

Over 1,000 people were left without power as crews try to restore power this morning