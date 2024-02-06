Scooter taken from Carlow carpark

A local man was left without his scooter after it was taken.

Its owner discovered it missed when they returned about half an hour after parking it up at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre on the 26th of January.

Garda Andy Neil has been taking KCLR News that “The scooter, a Segway Ninebot G30 no less, was parked at 7:30pm and was missing soon after 8pm when he returned to it, if you can assist please contact Gardaí in Carlow on 059 9136620”.