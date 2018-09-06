Search for car underway after Garda chase in Kilkenny today

Gardaí were involved in a car chase in Kilkenny this afternoon.

A Black Ford Focus hatchback took off at the Nuncio Road Roundabout with gardaí in pursuit – it was last seen heading for Patrick Street at about 3:30pm.

Gardaí want to speak with its occupants & are asking anybody with information or who may have sighted the vehicle to contact them at the city station.

Separately in Carlow Gardaí are looking for help in tracking down a car as part of their investigation into suspicious activity in the Oakely Park & New Oak Estate areas earlier today.

The vehicle is small & dark coloured & was sighted between 1:30 & 2:30 this afternoon.

Anybody with information on this should contact Carlow Town Garda Station.