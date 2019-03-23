Search for Kilkenny man Dean Roche continues, four years on

“As long as Dean’s still missing, we’ll keep searching.”

The words of a friend of missing Kilkenny man Dean Roche who hasn’t been seen for four years now.

The 31-year-old was last seen in the Ballyfoyle area of Kilkenny on the 22nd of March 2015.

His mother Geraldine passed away around this time last year.

Damien Hipwell has been leading the campaign to try and find out what happened to him:

“I promised Geraldine. She’ll be gone a week now next week. I promised that woman when she lay dying that I would never give up searching for Dean. And I won’t.

“I’ll keep doing what I’m doing to try and bring this to an end and that’s all I can do. Listen, we won’t give up hope. We’ll never give up hope. As long as he’s still missing we’ll keep on searching.”