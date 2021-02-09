Search is on for Kilkenny and Carlow Garda Youth Award Contenders

Do you know a local young person who deserves to be awarded?

The search is on for the most deserving potential recipients of the Kilkenny Carlow Garda Division Youth Awards.

Sponsored by Netwatch the now annual event aims to mark the achievements of those aged between 13 and 21 years.

Perhaps there’s somebody in your home, class, neighbourhood, friendship circle or other who’s done something remarkable for others? Maybe they’ve given of their time to help you or the wider community?

If so, why not nominate!

More information here: