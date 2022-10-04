Search of life in the universe and Ireland’s place in the space industry under discussion in SETU Carlow today

The search for life in the universe and Ireland’s place in the space industry is being discussed in SETU Carlow today.

The ‘Relevance’ conference has been organised at the local university campus as part of Space Week.

International and nationally renowned speakers will be giving talks and it’s open to the public between 2pm and 5pm (details here).

Aerospace Engineer Dillon O’Reilly qualified at IT Carlow and is doing a PhD in Small Satellite Electric Propulsion, he’s been telling KCLR News; “It’s gonna be all about space and the goal is to explore different space topics from the search for life in the universe to getting to space to making rockets and then right down to the nitty-gritty of companies that are working in the space sector”.

He also says while we do have a growing space industry in Ireland we have a bit to do to catch up with similar European countries, noting “Obviously not as much as the States but if you’re to compare it to say other countries within Europe I would say we are just a little bit, now this is my opinion, I would say we are just a little bit behind what’s happening in other countries say like Luxembourg or The Netherlands”.