Search on for Carlow teenager missing since Sunday

Gardaí are looking for help in tracking down a Carlow teenager.

16-year-old Tibor Czaszar has been missing from Carlow Town since Sunday, 28th February.

He’s described as being 5’ 4” in height, of slim build with short black hair and when last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue t-shirt and a black sleeveless jacket.

It is thought that he may be in the Drogheda area.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Tibor is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.