Search for missing Carlow man on hold pending identification of body recovered from River Barrow on Monday

The search for a man missing from Carlow since April has been put on hold pending the identification of a body recovered from the Barrow this week.

The remains of a man were discovered on Monday afternoon in Leighlinbridge.

A post Mortem exam was due to be carried out yesterday but KCLR understands that the body has not yet been formally identified.

Extensive searches were carried out in the river around Carlow Town after 40-year-old John Coakley went missing on the 15th of April.

KCLR News understands that search has been put on hold for now.