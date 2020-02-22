Search resumes on River Nore for missing man

A search operation is to resume this morning for a man who entered the River Nore almost two weeks ago.

The man entered the river at Johns Bridge on Monday 11th February last and search efforts were undertaken by emergency services over the following days.

The recent stormy weather, however, has hampered search efforts with rising water levels, strong currents and poor visibility.

Divers from the Kilkenny Sub Aqua Club Search and Recovery Unit were out again on Wednesday last but were unsuccessful.

The volunteers are hoping that conditions will allow them to conduct a day long search today.