Security to be ramped up after car drives onto unfinished greenway in South Kilkenny

Security has to be ramped up to deal with recurring anti-social behavior on the greenway in South Kilkenny.

There have been regular reports of people gathering on it or even using it for their walks even though it has not been finished or opened yet.

And a car was driven through fields and onto a newly surfaced section over the weekend in the Ferrybank area.

Cllr Ger Frisby says steps are being taken by the contractor to increase security to ensure nothing like this latest incident happens again.

Councillors at the Piltown Municipal District meeting are calling on local residents to respect the fact that the greenway is effectively still a construction site and to stay off it until it has been opened.