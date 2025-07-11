A Carlow/Kilkenny based Senator has strongly backed new legislation granting paid leave for those affected by early pregnancy loss.

The Pregnancy Loss (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2025 proposes five days’ paid leave for women who miscarry before 24 weeks with 2.5 days for their partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Seanad, Patricia Stephenson called it a vital recognition of the emotional and psychological impact of pregnancy loss.

And she told KCLR News’ Martin Quilty that she’s disappointed the Bill now faces delays;