Sentencing adjourned in case of man convicted of murdering Kilkennywoman

A man who murdered his partner’s mother at the home they shared in Dublin will be sentenced later after his hearing was adjourned today due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Kieran Greene beat 61-year-old Windgap native Patricia O’Connor at her house at Mountainview Park in Rathfarnham in May 2017.

Mr Greene claimed he was acting in self-defence when he beat Patricia O’Connor to death.

He initially claimed he then panicked and buried her in a shallow grave in Wexford before digging her up a few days later, dismembering her and scattering her remains across the Dublin and Wicklow mountains.

He later changed his story and blamed Patricia’s husband Gus for killing her, but the jury found him guilty of murder two months ago.

Gus admitted impeding Greene’s apprehension or prosecution by reporting his wife as a missing person at a time when he knew she was dead.

Their daughter Louise, granddaughter Stephanie and Stephanie’s father Keith Johnston were all convicted for their roles in the attempted cover up, and their sentence hearing was due to take place today.

However, the judge said the court wasn’t in a position to proceed given the present circumstances, and he adjourned everything until June.

Greene appeared in court via video link, while the others, who are all on bail, were told they didn’t have to attend.