People Before Profit Councillor Adrienne Wallace has criticised Carlow County Council after her motion to ban the sale of Israeli war bonds was blocked.

Cllr. Wallace described the move as a deliberate attempt to shut down debate, saying the issue—one of the most significant in modern history—was “railroaded” by councillors from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Meanwhile, tensions also flared at a Kilkenny County Council meeting, where Labour’s Sean Ó hÁrgáin condemned what he called the “forced starvation” of civilians in Gaza. He proposed inviting the Palestinian Ambassador to address councillors and refusing to welcome Israeli representatives until a ceasefire is in place.

However, an amendment supported by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil shifted the motion’s focus to global conflicts more generally.

The discussion became heated, and at one point, a member of the public interrupted, shouting abuse at councillors.

Cllr. Ó hÁrgáin later expressed disappointment at the disruption: