SETU funding to provide courses and second chance for people recovering from addiction

The South East Technological University given funding for the provision of higher education courses for people who are engaged with addiction treatment centres.

The €833,333 allocation is from the Higher Education Authority (HEA) and Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris.

The local university began working with the Tiglin residential treatment centre in Wicklow in 2016 and hopes to build on that relationship, expanding to others across Carlow, Kilkenny and the whole region.

Head of Faculty for Life Long Learning at SETU’s Carlow campus Dr Joseph Collins has been telling KCLR News: ”Education can give people with addiction problems a second chance. It can give them a life beyond addiction.”