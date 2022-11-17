SETU graduate from South Kilkenny named Digital Construction World Champion

A Kilkenny graduate of the the South East Technological University has been crowned world champion in Digital Construction.

Luke O’Keeffe from Mooncoin won gold in the ‘Olympics of Skills’ at the recent Worldskills competition.

He’s no stranger to success having won the Futureskills contest in 2019 while he was named Irish national champion last year.

Luke who graduated in 2020 is now studying for his masters in Construction Project Management at SETU.

He’s told KCLR he missed out on a chance to go to Shanghai for the finals but says he enjoyed travelling to Bordeaux instead.

You can hear his interview in full with Sue Nunn on The Way it is here: