Seven suspected brothels shut down by Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny

Evidence of prostitution has been found in each of seven premises searched by Gardaí in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The searches took place today (Friday) as part of Operation Café.

Gardaí along with the Crime and Security Branch at Garda Headquarters identified a number of properties across the two counties where they suspected brothels were being operated.

Today these buildings – three in Kilkenny and four in Carlow – were searched under warrant and evidence of prostitution was found in each of them.

They were all closed down immediately by Gardaí and evidence was seized for further investigation.

Gardaí have told KCLR News this evening that their investigations are ongoing now to try and establish the full identity of the people operating these premises.

This will involve Europol and Interpol.

Meanwhile, a woman was arrested in Carlow Town this evening for breach of immigration laws.

She was taken to Kilkenny Garda Station where she has been charged with three offences.

She is due to appear before a special sitting of Carlow District Court tonight.