Severe and potentially damaging gusts with more rain forecast for Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

Severe gusts with more rain will lash Carlow and Kilkenny again today.

A Status Yellow wind and rain warning for the entire country kicked in at 4 o’clock this morning and is to continue to 9pm tonight.

Yesterday saw rivers locally burst their banks, most significantly in Inistioge and Thomastown, with several routes deemed impassable at points.

While levels of most waterbodies appear to be lower this morning, heavy rain is due and is expected to lead to further flooding in parts with widespread gales also forecast.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather’s warning of potential damage; “The gusts were really picking up early this morning and they’ll continue to move across the country with some strong and possibly damaging gusts, moving right across the country”.

And if you’re thinking of heading to the coast for some mid-term break winddown – Alan’s advice for today is think again, saying “Worst areas hit will be the west coast and also the south coast with some very strong gusts around coastlines, coastlines really should be avoided for the duration of today”.