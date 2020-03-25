Share your problems, stay in touch – advice from South East Community Healthcare

Tracy Nugent is Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention with South East Community Healthcare and just one healthcare professional who has agreed to reach out to the public in a series of helpful HSE videos to the public.

In this video, Tracy says we should share our problems with others, stay in touch with trusted friends and family during difficult times and ask for help.

Tracy reminds viewers that the Samaritans 24/7 listening service (on 116 123) and Pieta House’s National Suicide Helpline (on 1800 247 247) can be contacted by phone and that www.YourMentalHealth.ie is also another resource to consult.