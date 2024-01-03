Shock in Kilkenny following death of popular businessman in Australia when dream holiday became a nightmare

A County Kilkenny businessman has died while on holiday in Australia.

63-year-old John Holland senior from Ballyragget is understood to have gotten into difficulty while swimming in the sea in Melbourne on New Year’s Day.

The Dad of three and former Minor Kilkenny hurler operated an agricultural business in his home area.

Cllr Michael McCarthy has been telling KCLR News; “It is shocking news, what was supposed to be a dream holiday turned into a nightmare, he was swimming in the sea somewhere in Melbourne and a large wave swept him out to sea and unfortunately any attempts to rescue him failed”.

He adds “John was a prominent and progressive businessman, he was in the agricultural business, his business would have been a landmark for north east Kilkenny, community at heart he facilitated the annual Light up the Night tractor run every year making his yard available”.

Cllr McCarthy also notes; “This will be a huge blow to his family and friends, John was also a very sporting person, he was big into his GAA, rugby and he loved his swimming, you know just too bad his dream holiday visiting his daughter Emma in Australia when this happened”.

Sadly, it’s the second tragedy to hit the family in recent times as Cllr McCarthy outlines; “Unfortunately John lost his wife Marie roughly about a year and a half ago and he has three children John, Emma and Kate”.

And in conclusion he says; “I can only imagine that Ballyragget must be numb because he was so very well known in that general area and in north Kilkenny itself, he would have played minor hurling with Kilkenny in ’78 and would have been widely known within the GAA scene within Kilkenny and beyond”.

