Sinn Féin TD hits out at Government for ‘disrespecting’ health care workers in Carlow and Kilkenny who still haven’t got Pandemic Bonus

Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion claims the Government is disrespecting health care workers and taking them for granted.

She says that many local nurses, caterers, cleaners, security staff and other frontline staff are still waiting for the pandemic bonus payment.

“I raised this issue some time ago and still I am being contacted by frontline workers who are stretched to the pin of their collar with the ever increasing cost of living. Not a day passes without my office being contacted by someone who has not received their payment yet”.

The Sinn Fein TD says the government has let people down very badly:

“It has now been more than 9 months since the cabinet signed off on a pandemic bonus payment for frontline health staff. Despite this, many workers still have not received this payment that they were promised”.

Deputy Funchion added that it is simply unacceptable:

“Sinn Féin’s Health spokesperson David Cullinane has written to the Taoiseach this week, urging him to intervene directly to ensure this payment is paid promptly. The Taoiseach needs to get a grip on this issue, so that this disrespect to frontline health staff ends”.