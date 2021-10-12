Sister of Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dullard says she’s praying that the family of Deirdre Jacob get answers

Jo Jo Dullard’s sister Kathleen says they are praying that the family of Deirdre Jacob get answers.

A search is continuing at a remote wooded area along the Kildare Wicklow border today for the 18-year-old who disappeared near her home in Newbridge in 1998.

The operation at Taggartstown got underway yesterday and is likely to continue for up to three weeks. (More here). The area’s a short distance from where Kilkenny’s Jo Jo went missing.

Kathleen Bergin joined our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live earlier – hear that conversation in full here: