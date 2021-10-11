Search underway as part of investigation into murders of Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dollard and Deirdre Jacob from Kildare

A search is underway as part of the investigation into two murders more than twenty years ago.

KCLR News learned earlier that a move was to be made onto a wooded site at Usk Little near the Wicklow border as part of the disappearances of both Jo Jo Dollard from Kilkenny and Deirdre Jacob from Kildare.

It follows new information that unusual activity was reported in the area on the evening of the Deirdre’s disappearance.

Jo Jo Dollard’s disappearance in November 1995 is also being considered as part of the fresh searches because of the proximity to Moone where the Callan woman was last seen

Our Sue Nunn is at the three and a half-acre spot where a media briefing is taking place

A representative of Jo Jo’s family has told KCLR News they’re hopeful of some sort of outcome and are very much thinking of the Deirdre’s loved ones today.

Meanwhile, Alan Bailey’s a retired Garda Detective with Operation Trace and author of ‘Missing, Presumed’ – he joined our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live this morning to discuss this update: