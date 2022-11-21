Six eateries in Carlow and Kilkenny nominated for 2022 Just-Eat Awards

The 2022 Just-Eat Awards have been launched with a number of local eateries including among this year’s nominees.

In all, over 150 restaurants and takeaways around the country are in contention with Muse Coffee+Food at Butler Gallery nominated for this year’s Sustainability award while Primo Italian Restaurant in Loughboy and Carlow’s Caffé 500 will compete for Ireland’s Best Pizza.

Namo Mexican Burrito Bar, Lana Asian Street Food in Kilkenny and NEKO Asian Street food in Carlow are also nominated for awards this year with overall winners announced next February.