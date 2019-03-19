Six million euro budget for roads in Kilkenny City District

A budget of almost six million euro has been signed off on for the roads of the Kilkenny City District for 2019.

It was agreed at the latest meeting of councillors from the area.

Among the larger spends once again is the N76 Callan road where more than two million is going towards maintenance and pavement improvements.

Mayor Peter Chap Cleere says, overall, the ambitious plans for the city’s western environs are coming together.

He adds that they’ve tried to cover as many areas as possible with €20,000 secured to upgrade footpath works in Fairview estate and “I’m most pleased about is we’ve safety measures going into Graignamanagh, Dungarvan, Bennettsbridge & right across the district which should make a lot of difference to people too”.