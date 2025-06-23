ADVERTISEMENT

More than 100 people turned out to see the announcement of winners in the Network Ireland Kilkenny Businesswoman of the Year Awards.

Hotel Kilkenny hosted the gala event, hailed by attendees as ‘a perfect evening’, which was organised by the local group of entrepreneurs in association with AIB and Kilkenny Local Enterprise Office.

All enjoyed a three-course meal with entertainment by DJ Brian Hennessy and the chance to win one of the many spot prizes from Sasta, Pembroke Hotel, Butterslip and Lyrath Estate Hotel.

32 finalists were spread across six categories with the following emerging victorious;

Emerging New Businesswoman of the Year, sponsored by Yellow Deer Designs: Bernie Woods, Meaningful Múinteoir

Established Businesswoman of the Year, sponsored by Valley of the Roses: Kate Fleming, LawEd

Network er of the Year, sponsored by Kilkenny Local Enterprise Office: Dominika Stoppa, InnLyte

Solo Businesswoman of the Year, sponsored by AIB: Maryjane Mulrooney,

Creative Professional of the Year, sponsored by Cartoon Saloon: Sandra Blanchfield

Employee Shining Star, sponsored by Preferred Future: Órlaith Halpin

Each was presented with a custom-designed award made by Jerpoint Glass Studio and go on to represent Kilkenny at the national interview round in August – in September the overall winners will be announced at a ceremony in The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney.

President of Network Ireland Kilkenny, Cáit Mackey Maher, Yellow Deer Designs, commented, “We’re here to honour the incredible women who have stepped forward and put their names in the ring for a Businesswoman of the Year Award. Network Ireland Kilkenny is made up of women who lead in all kinds of places, in homes, studios, shops, schools, clinics and the boardrooms. Whether they’ve been in business for 10 years or 10 months, a sole trader, an employee, a CEO, or a side hustler, every woman who has applied is a winner. Congratulations to each and every one of you.”

While Bernie Wood told KCLR News; “It feels completely surreal to be honest; I’d say, you know by my reaction, I was not expecting it, the ladies in the category with me are just absolutely phenomenal and even to be in the category with them I was just, I felt so privileged but to win it it just it means so much to me”.

Network Ireland Kilkenny is open to new members and invites career women who are living and working in Kilkenny to consider joining.