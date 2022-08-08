Sizzler of a summer set to continue as temperatures climb again in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

It looks like the sizzler of a summer’s set to continue.

Another week of high temperatures is rolling out, according to Met Eireann.

And it’s being warned that the weather may lead to heat stress and uncomfortable conditions at night.

Forecaster Joanna Donnelly says values will be steadily climbing from today; “So Monday we’ve got 23, tomorrow probably 24, the next day 25 each day’s going to get a little bit warmer out to Wednesday/Thursday, then we’re going to have change but it’s going to get hotter, day-on-day warmer and warmer weather coming we’ve got high pressure in charge, dry light winds, beautiful weather”.

CarlowWeather has this forecast:

Businesses across the South East are hoping the predicted heatwave will see visitors flock to the region.

Edward Redmond is a business owner in Morriscastle, County Wexford and says he and others are hoping for a bumper end to the season; “May and June were a little bit soft business-wise but with the kick-off of the really good weather and hopefully heatwave coming that we’ll have a really good bite of the cherry and hopefully our sales will catch up for the season”.

Meanwhile, KilkennyWeather’s been summing up a warmer July locally:

However, despite the warm weather, one Carlow town stretch is under water this morning – more here