The skies were alive last night over Carlow and Kilkenny as many took to the outdoors to enjoy the Perseid meteor shower.

It’s as Kilkenny Arts Festival is very much making itself heard.

As well as the busy chatter from ticket holders gathering at venues and comparing notes after performances, the much anticipated Light up the Castle audio visual event rolls out from tonight.

The twenty-minute free show ‘Because You’re Free’ by multidisciplinary artist Laura Sheeran, starts at 10:45pm and following what appears to have been a practice run last night, homeowners from the Freshford Road to the Castlecomer Road and points in between contacted KCLR to say they could clearly hear the music.

