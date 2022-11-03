Small numbers of ESB customers hit by overnight outages

Five local areas have been hit with overnight ESB shortages.

Two faults in the Tullow area are affecting 51 in and around Tankardstown Cross and another 22 close to Kilbride.

While a fault in Bagenalstown’s impacting 40 with another 19 in Ballyhealy due to an issue at Bunclody.

Added to that 12 are short of their supply in Rosbercon on the Kilkenny Wexford border.

Restoration time for all’s expected to be lunchtime or just after today.