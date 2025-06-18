Banning smartphones in schools has little to no effect on students’ wellbeing or online safety, according to a new report from the Anti-Bullying Centre at Dublin City University (DCU).

The research found no clear evidence that school phone bans offer significant protection from online dangers such as cyberbullying or harmful content. It also revealed that students often feel excluded from decisions around technology use in the classroom.

Alex Cooney, CEO of CyberSafeKids, said the findings are not surprising and stressed the need for a more comprehensive approach.

“A blanket ban simply isn’t enough. We need to involve students in the conversation, educate them about safe online behaviour, and give teachers the tools they need to guide them,” she said.

The report adds to growing debate around how schools and policymakers should handle digital devices, with experts calling for balanced, evidence-based strategies rather than one-size-fits-all restrictions.