‘Smishing’ scam targeting banking customers in Kilkenny and Carlow

Gardaí are warning of a text message or so-called ‘smishing’ scam that’s doing the rounds.

You’re urged to be on alert to any messages appearing to be from your bank asking you to confirm personal details or to click on a link to unfreeze your account..

Typically banks and other financial institutions will not make unsolicited contact asking for personal details, account numbers or your password or PIN.

The advice is NEVER to reply however Gardaí say if you are unsure you should always contact your bank directly to check if any communications are valid.