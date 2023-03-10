Software and Technology Firm selected to represent Carlow at National Enterprise Awards

A software and technology company has been selected to represent Carlow at the National Enterprise Awards this year.

Forest Rock Technologies was named Carlow Enterprise of the Year at the county final on Thursday which was held as part of Local Enterprise week.

Based in Enterprise House, on O’Brien Road, thebusiness will now represent Carlow against representatives of the other 30 Local Enterprise Offices at the National Enterprise Awards, which will be held in Dublin’s Mansion House in June.

The business is led by Philip Clarke who has an extensive background in electronics, energy management and systems controls.

He told The Bottom Line on KCLR they were delighted to be named overall winners:

“It’s a bit of a defining day for our business and everyone associated with Forest Rock. Anyone associated from a partner point of view are all thrilled, which is great”

The other category winners announced were Alloy Tip – Best Start Up; Murphy’s Craft Butchers – One to Watch; Carlow Toolmaking Services – Green/Sustainability Award; Vision Green Consultancy – Innovation Award.