Solar farm refused planning permission by Carlow County Council gets go-ahead following appeal to An Bord Pleanála

A solar farm refused planning permission by Carlow County Council last year is now set to go ahead.

Terra Solar had applied for ten-year permission for the facility on around 127 hectares in Rathoe at Tinnaclash, Bendenstown, Garreenleen and Ardbearn (more here).

The local authority rejected the development but that decision has been overturned now following an appeal to An Bord Pleanála (more here).