Soldiers from Carlow and Kilkenny agree with Tánaiste’s statement of confidence in their training as the prepare to leave for Lebanon

Soldiers from across Carlow and Kilkenny say they’re confident of the level of training they’ve received as they prepare for deployment to Lebanon.

343 troops are set to leave mid November, about 90 of them from the South East region.

Yesterday, Tánaiste Micheál Martin carried out a ministerial review of the grouping on the grounds of Kilkenny Castle.

Before that however, he spoke to representatives of the media who’d gathered, including our reporter Edwina Grace – hear that conversation in full here;

He then addressed those gathered paying tribute to those who’ve been of service and to those who died during such service, and told the current grouping “You have all worked and trained hard” before outlining his confidence in their “training, preparation and experience”.

Family, friends and former soldiers were on site for the ceremony which was followed by a March Past, the troops marching out of the castle grounds, along The Parade, Rose Inn Street, John Street and onto James Stephens Barracks.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace caught up with some of the local troops and loved ones at the local base – hear those here;

