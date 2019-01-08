KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Some elective surgeries at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny cancelled
Some elective surgeries at St Luke’s Hospital have been cancelled today.
The HSE says that in line with its National Winter Plan a number of procedures will now not go ahead due to a significant increase in very ill patients presenting to the Emergency Department.
A statement to KCLR News this afternoon outlines regret at having to curtail surgical / gynaecology activity and assures patients affected that they will be rescheduled at the earliest possible time.