A host of well-known names are set to line-out for the Hurling for Cancer Research match.

Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow again hosts the event which this year takes place on Monday, 12th August.

The annual event was set up in 2011 by leading racehorse trainer Jim Bolger with Dancing with the Stars champion jockey Davy Russell and typically sees hurling heroes tog out with counterparts from horse racing and other sporting arenas for a fundraising game in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

The 2024 offering’s no different with each captaining stellar sides comprising Kilkenny and Ballyhale hurler TJ Reid, Carlow based Aintree Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore, football stars Paudie Clifford (Kerry), Con O’Callaghan & Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin) as well as GAA pundits Ursula Jacob and Cora Staunton.

Jim Bolger says; “Once again, we have unbelievable support from so many racing, hurling and football, and leading sports personalities for the 2024 renewal of Hurling for Cancer Research. It has become a very competitive game which is a testament to everyone who has supported the match over the years, on and off the pitch.

“Special thanks to my namesake Jim Bolger and the Carlow County Board for generously providing such a wonderful venue like Netwatch Cullen Park. I’m looking forward to seeing a bumper crowd on Monday August 12 for a cause that I know is close to a lot of people’s hearts.”

Irish Cancer Society CEO, Averil Power, says; “Hurling for Cancer Research is a highlight in the Irish Cancer Society’s events’ calendar. Every year we’re blown away by the star-studded line-up brought together by Jim and Davy, and we’re sure this year will be no different.

“The funds raised from Hurling for Cancer Research go directly towards new, innovative cancer research in Ireland. As the largest voluntary funder of cancer research in Ireland, we rely on events like Hurling for Cancer Research to bring us closer to the day when nobody dies from cancer in Ireland. By supporting this year’s event you’re helping to fund over 100 cancer research projects across Ireland each year. We can’t thank Jim, Davy and their army of volunteers enough for all the work they do to make this annual event such a huge success.”

To buy your individual (€10) or family (€20) ticket online or to donate to Hurling for Cancer Research and help support a great cause, please visit hurlingforcancer.ie.

All funds from the sale of tickets and donations will go directly towards funding vital cancer research, bringing us closer to a future free from cancer.