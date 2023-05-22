South East Technological Univeristy launching its first strategic plan in Carlow and Kilkenny today

The South East Technological University will launch its first Strategic Plan later today, titled ‘Connecting for Impact 2023 – 2028’.

The plan will set out the priorities for the university for the coming five years.

It will also guide the university in its activities, decision making, its allocation of resources, programmes of study, as well as its research and engagement activities.

There will be two launch events for the plan, the first in Carlow at 2pm at Unum Ireland Ltd, while another in Kilkenny will get underway at Tirlán in the Abbey Quarter at 5.30pm.