“We want to ensure that the Ferrybank Shopping Centre will open and service the people of South Kilkenny”.

That’s according to the new Cathaoirleach of the PIltown Municipal District.

Fianna Fáil’s Ger Frisby was installed in the role yesterday at the local electoral area’s annual general meeting and has been pushing for many years to get answers on when the facility will open.

Progress has been made it seems with Kilkenny County Council officials meeting with building owner Dunnes Stores with a report due to be presented to councillors.

Cllr Frisby expects that will happen soon, telling KCLR News; “I would be expecting that we will have the report for our next municipal meeting, our next municipal meeting is next Wednesday, the third of July, here in the centre so I would imagine we would have a report at that meeting”.