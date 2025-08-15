A meeting with Kilkenny County Council officials has been hailed as positive.

The N25 Road Safety Alliance met with repesentatives of the local authority last evening to discuss porgress and what steps are to be taken next in making the 9km stretch of road from Slieverue to Glenmore safer for motorists.

While they await funding for a full realignment remedial works are due to commence shortly as committee member Dick murphy outlined to KCLR News.

“On the 1st of September, they’re going to start trimming back all the ditches and the roadways. Now normally they just do maintenance work on that, but this time they’re going to go for what’s called a heavy trim or a very large trim on trees and stuff to kind of improve slightlines into the junctions.”

“As well as that then they are putting in a proposal for upgrade work on the roads at the junctions. Now this proposal leads to going to TI, who then will approve the funding to Kilkenny County Council to do this work.”