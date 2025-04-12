Motorists heading to Waterford City from South Kilkenny are being reminded that the South Quays will be closed to traffic from this evening.

Deep excavation works are being carried out near the Clock Tower and this means any inbound traffic from Rice Bridge will be diverted.

Waterford Council says the lane will be closed from 8pm this evening (Saturday, April 12) until to 6am on Monday morning (April 14) inclusive.

Traffic will be diverted at Rice Bridge and the council say all measures will be clearly marked and asks the public to adhere to any signage.

Outbound traffic is not affected while Emergency services will have access for the duration of the works.