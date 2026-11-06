A Kilkenny Councillor believes speed ramps should be mandatory on roads entering towns and villages across the country.

The issue was raised by Cllr Michael Doyle at this week’s Callan-Thomastown Municipal District Meeting. (The issue also arose in Johnstown / north Kilkenny too as KCLR News’ Dermot Keyes has been finding out).

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His comments followed the road through Kilmoganny being highlighted as a stretch that urgently needs speed reduction infrastructure – a public meeting on that took place last week (KCLR News’ Martin Quilty was there).

He believes that ramps are the only effective measure to reduce motorists speed when travelling through townships as he outlined to KCLR News’ Owain Comerford;

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However, at the same monthly gathering, other councillors expressed their disappointment with motorists trying to avoid speed ramps.

Among those was Cllr Deirdre Cullen who in particular highlighted a ramp on the Thomastown Road side of Bennettsbridge as one that road users veer off course to avoid

Cllr Cullen believes the installation of flexible road bollards to the side of the ramp may rectify the issue;

Meanwhile, stay tuned for more from our Road Wise series on road safety.

Funded under the News Reporting Scheme with thanks to Coimisiún na Meán.