Speeding fines to double from midnight tonight (Wednesday)

Fines for speeding are set to double to €160 from midnight tonight.

The penalty for using a phone while driving is also set to double, from €60 to €120.

123 people have been killed on Irish roads so far this year, up 12 on the same time last year.

Chairperson of the Road Safety Authority, Liz O’Donnell, says they’re determined to change drivers’ attitudes to speeding:

“A third of people admit to breaking the speed limits routinely and that blasé attitude and driving at an excessive speed for the road, it’s really worrying and we’re trying to just get the message across to people,” said Liz.