St. Canice’s Credit Union High Street branch no longer open on Saturdays
Changes are being made to Credit Unions across Kilkenny and Carlow in response to the Coronavirus
The High Street Kilkenny Branch of St. Canice’s Credit Union will no longer open on Saturdays.
There will be a phone service and an email response service but they will no longer accept loan applications face to face.
Loan drawdowns will be conducted by appointment only.
They’re also announcing new priority hours from next week for older members at 8.45am-9.45am on Thursday & Friday Mornings.