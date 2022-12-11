St Canice’s Hospital site offers ‘golden opportunity’ for development

A 62 acre site on the outskirts of Kilkenny city offers a ‘golden opportunity’.

So says one local representatitive after seeking an update on the lands at the former St Canice’s Hospital.

The HSE has maintained a presence there and will likely have priorities continuing that need to be taken into consideration.

But Cllr John Coonan says there are many other potential offerings that could be accomodated there:

“They could be recreation, they could be social, as part of our mobility plan for connection to the city centre, and to the city itself and the environs as well, and indeed other allied health services that are asking us for facilites and requirments that they have as well including housing as well.”

“So it’s a huge golden opportunity for development as part of the city and county development plan and its progressing well.”