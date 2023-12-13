St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen in Carlow won’t be open this Christmas Day but its clients will still get their festive food

St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen won’t be opening this Christmas Day but its clients won’t go hungry.

The Graiguecullen based facility is very busy at the moment putting 400 hampers together while also catering for about 150 people each day.

And it’d been thought they’d be seating those and more for festive food but PRO Nora Meany has been telling KCLR News they’ve altered their offering for the big day, noting; “We’re not open on Christmas Day this year, not necessarily due to financial issues because the people of Carlow have been more than generous to St Clare’s Hospitality this year and we’ve no doubt they will continue to do so, it’s just to keep up with the demand which we think would be in excess of 170 for Christmas Day that it would require three sittings and we’re just not in the position to cater for that on Christmas Day”.

Nora joined our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily to further discuss this – hear their conversation in full here;