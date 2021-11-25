St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has extra ICU bed capacity to deal with Covid-19 cases

St Luke’s Hospital has extra ICU bed capacity to deal with the current wave of Covid-19 cases.

That’s according to its General Manager.

13 patients are being treated for the virus locally at the moment with two in the ICU.

The general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has up to six intensive care beds but staffing issues might mean that they would not be in a position to man them properly.

Anne Slattery is also pleading with everyone who’s not yet been fully vaccinated to reconsider because that would help ease the pressure on intensive care.

Listen back to her conversation with our Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is here: