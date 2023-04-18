St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny to hold annual Remembrance Ceremony for those who’ve lost a child

The Annual Remembrance Ceremony for families bereaved by the death a child takes place this (Tuesday) evening.

It’s hosted by St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny and takes place from 7.30pm in St. Fiacre’s Church, Loughboy with refreshments afterwards in the adjoining parish centre

It’s for anyone who’s lost a child during pregnancy, shortly after birth or in childhood years.

Attendees will be invited to light a candle in memory of their baby or child during the service.

For any queries or further support please contact: Debbie Tarleton, Bereavement Midwife [email protected].