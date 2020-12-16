St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny apologise to local family for standard of care given to man who died

The family of a 70 year old man has been apologised to by St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny for the standard of care which contributed to his death.

High Court action had been taken by the daughters of Edward Hennessy of Kilkenny City who had been to the hospital on a number of occasions after collapsing in his home.

But his illness was not properly investigated and he died in 2017 with a post-mortem examination confirming the cause was due to coronary heart disease.

In a letter of apology read to the court, the hospital’s general manager Anne Slattery apologised to the family for the pain & distress suffered due to the loss and said she sincerely apologises for the standard of care provided to him which sadly contributed to his death.

Liability was admitted and the family settled their action with details of that confidential.