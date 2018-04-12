St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny in top five most overcrowded hospitals in the country this week

The first three days of this week have seen St Luke’s among the top five most overcrowded hospitals in the country.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says that between Monday and Wednesday there have been 93 patients admitted to the local hospital who didn’t have a bed.

Cork University Hospital has been the worst affected so far this week with 159 people on trolleys.

Speaking to KCLR News, General Secretary of the INMO, Phil Ní Shéaghdha says the numbers are never normally that high at this time of year.

And she says it all comes down to recruiting front-line staff.